Justice Department shields Trump’s anti-trust nominee’s emails from scrutiny
How the Trump administration will enforce antitrust law remains an open question, but don’t expect the Department of Justice to willingly provide many clues. Last week, the department said that it will not release any emails it may have from Makan Delrahim, the former corporate lobbyist Trump nominated in March to be the government’s top antitrust…
