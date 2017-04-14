Justin Trudeau finally unveils Canada’s pot legislation
Canada’s President Justin Trudeau on Thursday introduced the long-awaited legislation that would legalize marijuana in the country. The bill, which is headed to Royal Assent next, aims to create strict guidelines to regulate the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of marijuana in Canada for adults to use and possess legally. Under the bill, people 18 and…
