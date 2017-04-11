Kate Bush—too weird for Coachella?
Björk? Fine. Kate Bush? Nah, too weird. This according to Coachella’s founder. The legendary British singer is unlikely to play the Coachella stage because she is, apparently, a tad too avant-garde for the festival’s audience. That is despite selling out her 22-night residency at London’s Hammersmith Apollo after a 35-year absence from the stage in 2014.…
