Kate Bush—too weird for Coachella?

Newsweek

11 Apr 2017 at 08:12 ET                   
Kate Bush

Björk? Fine. Kate Bush? Nah, too weird. This according to Coachella’s founder. The legendary British singer is unlikely to play the Coachella stage because she is, apparently, a tad too avant-garde for the festival’s audience. That is despite selling out her 22-night residency at London’s Hammersmith Apollo after a 35-year absence from the stage in 2014.…

