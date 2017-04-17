Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kate Middleton curtsies to Queen Elizabeth II on Easter Sunday service

International Business Times

17 Apr 2017 at 08:04 ET                   
Kate Middleton (Screen Capture)

Kate Middleton showed some royal etiquettes when she met Queen Elizabeth II for the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel near Windsor Castle. The Duchess of Cambridge was accompanied by Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward for the service, but her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were not present. The 35-year-old…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Just like any other damn president’: Trump supporters are angry they’re not ‘winning’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+