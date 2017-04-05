Kellyanne Conway lands speaking gig for Republicans
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
After emerging as a central figure in President Donald Trump’s campaign and administration, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has seemingly been missing in action as other top officials have risen their respective profiles. Amid rumors that Conway may be facing an exit from Trump’s White House, it was reported this week that she would be…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion