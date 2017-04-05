Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kellyanne Conway lands speaking gig for Republicans

International Business Times

05 Apr 2017 at 11:32 ET                   
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway (Screenshot)

After emerging as a central figure in President Donald Trump’s campaign and administration, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has seemingly been missing in action as other top officials have risen their respective profiles. Amid rumors that Conway may be facing an exit from Trump’s White House, it was reported this week that she would be…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Marco Rubio suggests Tillerson’s comments may have emboldened Assad to use chemical weapons
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+