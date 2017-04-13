Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kentucky legislature quietly approves resolutions to date all documents ‘in the Year of Our Lord’

David Edwards

13 Apr 2017 at 13:33 ET                   
Christian praying (Shuttershock)

The Kentucky state Senate and House this week approved resolutions that require all dated documents include the words “in the Year of Our Lord.”

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, both chambers “quietly” passed the resolutions on the final day of the year’s legislative session.

Republican state Sen. Albert Robinson, sponsor of the measure, said that he was “trying anywhere and everywhere I can to respect our creator.”

“It’s important for us to go back to the basics of our U.S. and state constitutions that used that phrase,” he said.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R), who has officially declared 2017 the “Year of the Bible,” also dates all of his proclamations with “in the Year of Our Lord.”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
‘You should f*ck me’: Trump-loving GOP candidate’s drunken video causes local party to pull support
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+