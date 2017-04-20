Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump have a whole lot in common
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Calculated ambiguity and coercive diplomacy appear to be at the heart of U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to dealing with North Korea. As a candidate, Trump seemed to revel in keeping his opponents guessing — for example when he announced his “secret plan” for dealing with the Islamic State militant group (ISIS). Now, in confronting the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion