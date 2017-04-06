Kim Jong Un recruits teenage girls for ‘pleasure squad’
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un reportedly spent approximately $3.4 million in lingerie last year for his harem of women — many of them young teenage girls — nicknamed the “Pleasure Squad.” The women and girls in the harem were taken from their homes in North Korea and are forced to entertain Kim Jong-Un and his inner…
