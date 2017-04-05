Quantcast
King Abdullah welcomes Trump engagement in Israel-Palestinian peace
05 Apr 2017 at 13:57 ET
Jordan’s King Abdullah praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s commitment to addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and said he had hope for the Arab League peace initiative proposed for the region.

“The president’s early engagement in bringing the Palestinians and Israelis together has been a very encouraging sign for all of us,” Abdullah said at a White House news conference with the new American president.

Abdullah said the Arab League peace initiative “offers a historic reconciliation between Israel and the Palestinians.”

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and David Alexander; Writing by Doina Chiacu)

