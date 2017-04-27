Quantcast

Kremlin says report that Putin will meet Trump in May is ‘wishful thinking’

Reuters

27 Apr 2017 at 09:18 ET                   
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photos by: Screen capture and Shutterstock)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that a media report that President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump were to meet in May was “wishful thinking”.

Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that the two leaders were set to meet for the first time in May, citing two government sources, one in Russia and one in the United States.

(Reporting by Kevin O’Flynn; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

