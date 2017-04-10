Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kremlin says Tillerson not due to meet Putin on Moscow visit

Reuters

10 Apr 2017 at 07:41 ET                   
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was not due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visited Moscow later this week.

He will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov however, Peskov said.

Commenting on U.S. missile strikes against Syria last week, Peskov said the action had shown Washington’s total unwillingness to cooperate on Syria.

He said renewed calls for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down would not help to resolve the crisis.

“There is no other alternative,” to peace talks in Geneva and Astana, Peskov said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
White House ‘rebranding’ effort flops with staffers: ‘Made me feel like I was back in 5th grade’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+