‘Kushner goes all around the world on his tricycle and nobody knows what he’s doing’: Van Jones blasts Trump’s ‘chaos’

Tom Boggioni 04 Apr 2017 at 22:39 ET

Taking part in a CNN panel on President Donald Trump reportedly using Blackwater executive Erik Prince as a back-channel line of communication with an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, regular Van Jones tore into the Trump administration’s continual “chaos.”

“Van Jones, we haven’t heard from you,” host Anderson Cooper said. “The sources say it’s hard to imagine the crown prince from the UAE doing something like this without a green light from the Trump team. We should point out this is hardly a smoking gun. This is a meeting that Erik Prince says took place but had nothing to do with Trump.”

“You know, chaos has its costs,” Jones stated.

Jones then launched into a rant on how Trump is conducting his presidency.

“It’s entirely conceivable, I done don’t think so, but it’s entirely conceivable that all of these ‘coinkydinks’ are just ‘coinkydinks'” Jones exclaimed. “You have Russians all over the place. Who knows where they came from? It’s just weird. But chaos has its cost. the Trump campaign has been run, was run in a crazy way, a scattershot way, that the White House is run in such a scattershot way.”

“Jared Kushner is on his tricycle going all around the world, nobody knows what he is doing,” Jones continued. “It almost seems like a good strategy to have so much crazy stuff happening that you can say, ‘look, nobody knows what’s going on, you can’t blame us.’ But I think it smells to me like a smokescreen. It seems like somewhere underneath all of this nonsense there is a consistent pattern of Russian influence and then a desperate effort to conceal and to distract.”

“Jeb Bush was right about one thing. I’m not even sure Trump knows who is involved,” Jones said. “Jeb Bush was right about one thing, now he is the chaos president.”

