Le Pen calls France a ‘university for jihadists’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As insults flew during the second televised debate between the contenders in France’s upcoming presidential election, far-right leader Marine Le Pen claimed the country had become a “university for jihadists.” Le Pen, who opinion polls suggest is likely to face a runoff against independent centrist Emmanuel Macron on May 7, has repeatedly railed against what she…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion