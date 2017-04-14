Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Liberals fume at Democratic establishment for refusing to take more risk

McClatchy Washington Bureau

14 Apr 2017 at 18:17 ET                   
Bernie Sanders supporters at the DNC (AFP)

WASHINGTON — Liberal activists are unleashing their fury on the Democratic Party establishment for failing to recognize that rampant disgust with President Donald Trump is now fueling an enthusiasm among voters that could turn even Republican districts blue. After a long-shot Democratic candidate came within 7 points of winning a Kansas district that has been Republican…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Alt-Right head threatens to release intel on the personal lives of GOP if Bannon is fired
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+