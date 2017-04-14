Liberals fume at Democratic establishment for refusing to take more risk
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Liberal activists are unleashing their fury on the Democratic Party establishment for failing to recognize that rampant disgust with President Donald Trump is now fueling an enthusiasm among voters that could turn even Republican districts blue. After a long-shot Democratic candidate came within 7 points of winning a Kansas district that has been Republican…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion