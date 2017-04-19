Lindsey Graham sucks up to Trump on Fox — claims he’s ‘all in’ for him now that he’s bombed Syria

Senator Lindsey Graham during an appearance on CNN (Screenshot)

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Sen. Lindsey Graham was one of President Donald Trump’s harshest Republican critics — but that was before Trump started launching Tomahawk missiles in Syria.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Wednesday, Graham heaped praise on President Trump’s performance and said that he and the president talk on a regular basis about foreign policy matters.

“I’m really pleased with what he’s done to rebuild our military, to restore our standing,” said Graham, despite the fact that Trump hasn’t actually gotten Congress to approve a budget yet with major military spending increases. “I want to cut taxes, to reform health care, he’s got the best national security team I’ve seen since I’ve been in government.”

Graham then said that he was now a total Trump supporter, even though last year he felt the need to endorse Sen. Ted Cruz in a desperate bid to black Trump from getting the nomination.

“I am all in,” gushed Graham. “Keep it up, Donald, I’m sure you’re watching! Don’t let these guys talk you out of being tough, because you need to be tough!”

Watch the clip below.