List of world leaders Trump has already met with
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The White House said Tuesday that it will reach out to the Vatican to set up a meeting of President Donald Trump with Pope Francis during the president’s visit to Italy in May to participate in the G7 summit of leaders. However, the White House also mentioned that nothing has been confirmed or scheduled yet. “We…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion