Listen: New Prince track “Deliverance” released
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A brand new Prince track and EP will mark the first anniversary of his death on April 21. “Deliverance,” a previously unheard track recorded sometime between 2006 and 2008, was released on Apple Music and iTunes Tuesday. The song precedes a six-track playlist of what the record label behind the release, Rogue Music Alliance, is billing…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion