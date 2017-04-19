Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Listen: New Prince track “Deliverance” released

Newsweek

19 Apr 2017 at 07:37 ET                   
'Prince in concert in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 9, 2011.' (Northfoto / Shutterstock.com)

A brand new Prince track and EP will mark the first anniversary of his death on April 21. “Deliverance,” a previously unheard track recorded sometime between 2006 and 2008, was released on Apple Music and iTunes Tuesday. The song precedes a six-track playlist of what the record label behind the release, Rogue Music Alliance, is billing…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Former NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+