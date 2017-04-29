Quantcast

Lobbyist who once sued Interior Department named to be its No. 2 official

McClatchy Washington Bureau

29 Apr 2017 at 15:10 ET                   
New Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tips his cowboy hat after riding in on horseback with a U.S. Park Police horse mounted unit reporting for his first day of work at the Interior Department in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2017. Tami Heilemann/Department of Interior/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Lobbyist who once sued Interior Department named to be its No. 2 official

WASHINGTON — His name is David Longly Bernhardt, and he’s worked as the top lobbyist for California’s Westlands Water District, the largest agricultural entity of its kind in the nation. He has sued the Interior Department and helped write legislation on behalf of his client. Largely because of his services, Westlands has paid Bernhardt and the…

Greg Gianforte
