Lobbyist who once sued Interior Department named to be its No. 2 official

New Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tips his cowboy hat after riding in on horseback with a U.S. Park Police horse mounted unit reporting for his first day of work at the Interior Department in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2017. Tami Heilemann/Department of Interior/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story! Follow @rawstory