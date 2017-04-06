LSD could help treat depression and anxiety, researchers hope
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Scientists are looking to use LSD to help patients cope during stressful times. A new study from the University of Basel in Switzerland found that the drug reduces activity in the part of your brain that deals with negative emotions, according to ScienceDaily. Read: Rectal Medical Marijuana Is Effective, Safer Than Smoking, But Weed Suppository Won’t…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion