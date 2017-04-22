Lyrids 2017: When and how to see the Lyrids meteor shower
Every April, as the weather warms, the Lyrids meteor shower comes around promising the chance to see a wave of shooting stars. This year it’ll be visible best Saturday and Sunday although the event lasts until next Tuesday. Luckily, the Moon is currently waning, which will make it easier to see the meteors because it won’t…
