Maddow ratings surge against Fox in the Trump era as O’Reilly is booted from the network

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has been seeing a rating boom since the election of President Donald Trump bypassing the Fox News network and looking to increase now that the conservative news network has booted popular host Bill O’Reilly.

According to CNN, Maddow’s nightly show was already surpassing the ratings of Fox host Tucker Carlson who replaced former personality Megyn Kelly after she left to join MSNBC. For the month of March, The Rachel Maddow Show surpassed Tucker Carlson Tonight in March for ratings supremacy seeking the desirable 25- to 54-year-old demographic that helps set advertising rates.

With star O’Reilly off the network following advertisers fleeing his show over revelations that the network paid out over $13 million in sexual harassment settlements, Fox has had to reshuffle their nightly line-up. Carlson, who is already lagging behind Maddow at 8PM now moves to O’Reilly’s key 9PM spot, with the even lower-rated The Five leapfrogging into prime time from its 5PM spot.

According to MSNBC president Phil Griffin, Maddow’s focus on President Donald Trump’s Russian connections has led to her ratings jump.

“She’s a talented storyteller who’s helping her audience cut through all the confusion coming out of Washington. She’s connecting dots in ways no one else is,” Griffin explained.

MSNBC has long trailed Fox News in the ratings, however after losing two of its biggest stars, O’Reilly and Kelly. The conservative outlet, which is still under fire and reeling, now has to right its ship as Trump provides Maddow and company with nightly fodder.