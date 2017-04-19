Quantcast

Manhunt underway for ‘traitor’ inside the CIA who stole thousands of secret documents: report

Elizabeth Preza

19 Apr 2017 at 18:47 ET                   

A manhunt is underway for a traitor inside the CIA, CBS’s Jeff Pegues reports.

The theft is related to thousands of documents published in March by the transparency site WikiLeaks.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information become available.

