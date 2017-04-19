Manhunt underway for ‘traitor’ inside the CIA who stole thousands of secret documents: report

A manhunt is underway for a traitor inside the CIA, CBS’s Jeff Pegues reports.

The theft is related to thousands of documents published in March by the transparency site WikiLeaks.

BREAKING: @jeffpeguescbs reports manhunt underway for insider traitor in #CIA. Theft of thousands of secret documents. @CBSEveningNews — PETER MAER (@petermaer) April 19, 2017

THE CIA + FBI BELIEVE AN INSIDER NOT A HACKER STOLE THOUSANDS OF DOCS +CIA TOOLS PUBLISHED IN MARCH BY WIKILEAKS. MORE ON @CBSEveningNews — Jeff Pegues (@jeffpeguescbs) April 19, 2017

SOURCES SAY INVESTIGATORS ARE LOOKING FOR AN INSIDER – EITHER A CIA EMPLOYEE OR CONTRACTOR – WHO HAD PHYSICAL ACCESS TO THE MATERIAL. — Jeff Pegues (@jeffpeguescbs) April 19, 2017

