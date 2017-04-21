Majority of Americans support marijuana legalization
Support for legalizing pot just keeps increasing in the United States. A new CBS poll found the highest percentage of Americans ever favored making marijuana legal, with 61 percent of voters saying weed should be legal for adults and another 88 percent backing making medical marijuana legal across the U.S. Only 33 percent of respondents in…
