Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Majority of Americans support marijuana legalization

Newsweek

21 Apr 2017 at 18:09 ET                   
Marijuana (AFP)

Support for legalizing pot just keeps increasing in the United States. A new CBS poll found the highest percentage of Americans ever favored making marijuana legal, with 61 percent of voters saying weed should be legal for adults and another 88 percent backing making medical marijuana legal across the U.S. Only 33 percent of respondents in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The position was overbooked’: Internet gleeful after United CEO loses out on promotion
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+