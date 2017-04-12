Malala Yousafzai made an honorary Canadian citizen
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Toronto, Canada – Pakistani human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has become only the sixth person, and the youngest, to ever receive honorary Canadian citizenship. Canada bestowed the title on Yousafzai, 19, during an honorary citizenship ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday. “I’m humbled to accept honorary citizenship of your country,” she said…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion