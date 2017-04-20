Quantcast

March was second warmest on record globally

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 13:03 ET                   
Earth burning (Shutterstock)

Following the second warmest February on record, the month of March extended the trend. Globally, March temperatures were the second highest on record, an average of 1.89 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 54.9 degrees, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. Last year was the only year that saw a warmer March…

