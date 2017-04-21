Marine Le Pen gets a boost from Paris shooting
Ahead of Sunday’s French presidential election, Marine Le Pen has received a boost in support following a shooting on Paris’ Champs- Élysées that left one policeman dead, according to an opinion poll released Friday by Odoxa. The leader of the far-right National Front, whose campaign has been dominated by anti-Islam and anti-immigration rhetoric, moved from 22…
