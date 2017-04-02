Maryland mosque holds active shooter drill
The Islamic-American community was on high alert following the election of President Donald Trump and a surge in hate crimes against Muslims since November last year. At least 35 reported incidents targeted Islamic centers in Florida, New York, Texas, Arizona, Maryland and Georgia, among other states, since the beginning of the year, according to Dr. Zainab…
