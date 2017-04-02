Maxine Waters: ‘A lot of people don’t want to talk about’ impeaching Trump — but I do

CNN anchor Fredericka Whitfield and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA (Screen capture)

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) appeared on CNN Saturday afternoon to blast President Donald Trump and call for his impeachment should investigations reveal that he colluded with the Russian government.

“He has done so many things to show he doesn’t understand government,” Waters said of the president, “He’s not willing to learn. He doesn’t learn from his mistakes. Instead of learning, he gets up the next morning and tweets something all over again.”

“We want to know whether or not there was collusion,” Waters told anchor Fredericka Whitfield. “We want to know about the hacking into the DNC and the interference with our elections. And I really want to know because I know that if we can prove collusion, then he is impeachable.”

“A lot of people don’t want to talk about that, but I do,” she said.

Watch the video, embedded below: