Maxine Waters: House Intel Committee can’t go on under ‘bumbling, stumbling’ Trump ‘puppet’ Nunes

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) didn’t hold back on Saturday’s “AM Joy” when host Joy Reid asked her about her fellow California U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes and whether he should be allowed to continue in his role as head of the House Intelligence Committee.

The House Intelligence Committee, Waters said, “can’t continue under his leadership. He has no credibility, he has lied, as a matter of fact, he has been bumbling and stumbling with all of this.”

She went on, “And, it’s almost childish in the way that he’s showing that he’s but a puppet of the president. I think he needs to either step down or Paul Ryan needs to take him away from that committee or shut down the committee on this issue. They cannot go forward with him in the leadership.”

Nunes — who served on President Donald Trump’s transition team — has been the subject of controversy since he apparently was given intelligence by the White House in order to back up the president’s bogus wiretapping claims against former Pres. Barack Obama.

