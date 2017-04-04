Quantcast

Maxine Waters sharpens her attacks

International Business Times

04 Apr 2017 at 10:49 ET                   
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) appears on CNN (Screen capture)

Maxine Waters may have been one of the first elected officials to say “impeachment” in 2017, but now that the term is being used in conversations nationwide, she fully intends on keeping it going. The Democratic California congresswoman continued her sharp attacks against President Donald Trump and his “Kremlin clan” over the weekend, making the rounds…

