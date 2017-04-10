Quantcast

McCain: Trump administration ‘partially to blame’ for Syria chemical attack

International Business Times

10 Apr 2017 at 12:51 ET                   
John McCain speaks to CNN (CNN)

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said Sunday that the Trump’s administration is “partially to blame” for Syria’s chemical attack last week, which killed about 80 civilians and was apparently orchestrated by President Bashar al-Assad. “I think it probably was partially to blame,” McCain said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday. “And Secretary [of State Rex] Tillerson basically…

