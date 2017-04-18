Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Mental health issues at all-time high among Americans

Newsweek

18 Apr 2017 at 15:18 ET                   
Depressed man (Shutterstock)

More Americans than ever before suffer from stress, depression, and anxiety, with those affected often too poor to afford general medical treatment, according to a new study. Based on analysis of federal government figures from 2006 to 2014, the study found that around 8.3 million people suffer from some form of serious psychological distress (SPD), which…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here are the 6 weirdest things we’ve learned so far from Alex Jones’ custody trial
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+