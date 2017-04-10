Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo gets Netflix series
The Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán will be the protagonist of Netflix’s latest mini-series, AP reports Monday. The show will focus on the drug lord who headed the infamous Sinaloa cartel before he was jailed in 2016 and extradited to the U.S.. Guzmán, feared by locals in his native Mexico and better known as…
