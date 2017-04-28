Quantcast

Michelle Obama: ‘I won’t run for office’

International Business Times

28 Apr 2017 at 08:28 ET                   
Michelle Obama (Everett Collection / Shutterstock)

Former first lady Michelle Obama said she won’t ever run for office, speaking at the the American Institute of Architects’ annual convention in Orlando Thursday. She said during her speech that she “wouldn’t ask [her] children to do this again,” according to CNN. The speech in Orlando was the former first lady’s first public appearance since…

