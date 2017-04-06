Michelle Obama will return to public eye
Former first lady Michelle Obama has kept a relatively low profile since her family left the White House earlier this year. However, the African-American icon may be returning to the public eye with a speaking engagement at an architecture conference in Orlando, Florida, later this month. The American Institute of Architects (AIA) will hold its 2017…
