Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Michigan doctor says female genital surgery was a ‘religious practice’ — not mutilation

Detroit Free Press

18 Apr 2017 at 10:13 ET                   
Jumana Nagarwala (Henry Ford Hospital)

DETROIT — In a stunning revelation in federal court Monday, an attorney for a Detroit-area doctor charged with mutilating the genitals of young girls admitted that her client performed a procedure on the juveniles’ private parts, but maintained that it wasn’t cutting. Instead, the lawyer said Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, 44, of Northville, removed the membrane from…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Do you lie in church?’: Republican Congressman chased off town hall stage by boos from angry constituents
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+