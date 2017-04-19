Mike Pence fires a fresh warning shot at North Korea
The US will counter any North Korean attack with an “overwhelming and effective” response, Vice President Mike Pence has said. He sounded the warning on Wednesday from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, docked in Yokosuka, Japan. Pence is in the region to reassure US allies unnerved by North Korea’s ongoing missile programme,…
