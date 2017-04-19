Quantcast

Mike Pence fires a fresh warning shot at North Korea

Al Jazeera

19 Apr 2017 at 05:41 ET                   
Gov. Mike Pence talks about how Jesus would want him to forgive Donald Trump (Screen cap).

The US will counter any North Korean attack with an “overwhelming and effective” response, Vice President Mike Pence has said. He sounded the warning on Wednesday from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, docked in Yokosuka, Japan. Pence is in the region to reassure US allies unnerved by North Korea’s ongoing missile programme,…

