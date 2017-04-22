Militants in army uniforms kill more than 100 Afghan soldiers at northern base, officials say
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
KABUL, Afghanistan — More than 100 Afghan soldiers, many having just finished prayers, were killed when militants disguised in army uniforms infiltrated a base in northern Afghanistan and opened fire, Afghan defense officials said Saturday. The attack, for which the Taliban claimed responsibility, was one of the deadliest to strike Afghan forces in years and illustrated…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion