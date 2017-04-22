Quantcast

Militants in army uniforms kill more than 100 Afghan soldiers at northern base, officials say

Los Angeles Times

22 Apr 2017 at 23:14 ET                   
Five soldiers in Afghanistan (AFP)

KABUL, Afghanistan — More than 100 Afghan soldiers, many having just finished prayers, were killed when militants disguised in army uniforms infiltrated a base in northern Afghanistan and opened fire, Afghan defense officials said Saturday. The attack, for which the Taliban claimed responsibility, was one of the deadliest to strike Afghan forces in years and illustrated…

