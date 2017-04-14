Quantcast

‘Mindfulness’ can help treat depression and anxiety, study finds

International Business Times

14 Apr 2017 at 07:55 ET                   
Depressed man (Shutterstock)

Symptoms related to certain mental illnesses like anxiety, depression and stress-related disorders can be treated through “mindfulness group therapies.” Yet a new study, which was released Thursday, found group mindfulness therapy is just as effective as cognitive behavioral therapy. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is a favored treatment method for the aforementioned mental illnesses. But the popularity…

