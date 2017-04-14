Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Mining the Moon

International Business Times

14 Apr 2017 at 07:50 ET                   
Full Moon (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump slashed funding for the Environmental Protection Agency and the Energy Department in his federal budget blueprint, but NASA was virtually untouched. Recently revealed documents uploaded by Motherboard show Trump’s transition team wanted to know how NASA’s technology could be used for the private industry — and mining on the moon. Trump’s team asked…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Scott Walker cancels Easter Egg hunt at governor’s mansion over threats from anti-government fugitive
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+