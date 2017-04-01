Quantcast

More than 100 killed in Colombia landslide

Voice of America

01 Apr 2017 at 22:55 ET                   
Colombians in Mocoa dig out after catastrophic landslide (Voice of America)

Over 100 people have been killed in a landslide following heavy rains in Colombia, the nation’s president confirmed Saturday. “It has just been reported to me that we have 112 people dead,” President Juan Manuel Santos said after arriving in Mocoa and declaring a state of emergency. “We will keep looking.” He warned that the death…

