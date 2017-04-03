More than half of Americans think Trump should resign: poll
By the end of March — after President Donald Trump saw the collapse in Congress of a Republican-sponsored health care bill meant to overhaul the Affordable Over Act, and after former national security advisor Michael Flynn asked for immunity in order to testify on alleged connections between the president’s campaign with Russia — over half of…
