Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

More than half of Americans think Trump should resign: poll

International Business Times

03 Apr 2017 at 11:09 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

By the end of March — after President Donald Trump saw the collapse in Congress of a Republican-sponsored health care bill meant to overhaul the Affordable Over Act, and after former national security advisor Michael Flynn asked for immunity in order to testify on alleged connections between the president’s campaign with Russia — over half of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘That’s total BS’: Sen. Orrin Hatch loses it on CNN after he’s accused of Supreme Court ‘double standard’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+