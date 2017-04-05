Morning Joe hosts nail Trump for destroying credibility on Syria: ‘Not lying matters’

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

The hosts of “Morning Joe” blasted President Donald Trump’s weak response to the atrocities in Syria, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said he’s tired of policymakers coming onto his show to wring their hands without offering any solutions.

Scarborough hammered the White House for blaming former President Barack Obama for this week’s chemical gas attack on Syrian civilians, and he said it’s time for the current president to step up.

“One thing that Donald Trump can’t do, if we’re going to get anything done, is to blame Barack Obama,” Scarborough said. “That does us no good today than Barack Obama and his administration blaming George W. Bush. You’ve got to look forward and you’ve got to give us solutions.”

Scarborough wondered aloud how the world community allowed the Syrian air force to continue to fly after dropping chemical weapons on children and “strangling them in view of the entire world” — and he said a real response was necessary.

“By the way, if you’re a policymaker, ‘it’s hard’ is no longer an accepted answer on ‘Morning Joe,'” Scarborough said. “Come with solutions or don’t come at all.”

His co-host, Mika Brzezinski, wasn’t sure Trump had the credibility to respond to the foreign policy crisis.

“Can he do anything given how he has conducted himself, not only during the campaign but during these first weeks and months of his presidency, because we may find that being credible matters,” Brzezinski said. “Not lying matters, words that you say matter, whether or not you have the support of your party matters.”

Brzezinski said the president’s early political failures and attacks on fellow Republicans had destroyed support from his own party — and his insults against allies had weakened his international standing.

“Why would any Republicans do anything for Donald Trump?” she said. “Why would anybody in the world community do anything for Donald Trump right now? I’m very worried about this.”