Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Most scientific studies only use male subjects — here’s why that’s a terrible idea

Popular Science

19 Apr 2017 at 01:00 ET                   
Doctor listening to patient - Shutterstock

Most scientific studies only use male subjects. Here’s why that’s a terrible idea.

It’s birdbrained Jocelyn via Flickr Study shows how failing to include both male and female animals in science is birdbrained “Pigeons, or rock doves as people call them to be fancy, are fascinating creatures,” said Rebecca Calisi, a professor of neurobiology, physiology, and behavior at the University of California, Davis. “An average person might view them…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Will Trump aides face fines for filing their financial statements late?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+