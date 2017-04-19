Most scientific studies only use male subjects — here’s why that’s a terrible idea
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Most scientific studies only use male subjects. Here’s why that’s a terrible idea.
It’s birdbrained Jocelyn via Flickr Study shows how failing to include both male and female animals in science is birdbrained “Pigeons, or rock doves as people call them to be fancy, are fascinating creatures,” said Rebecca Calisi, a professor of neurobiology, physiology, and behavior at the University of California, Davis. “An average person might view them…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion