Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Mutilated skeletons show Medieval English village probably feared zombies

International Business Times

04 Apr 2017 at 05:04 ET                   
An illustration of the medieval village of Wharram Percy in north Yorkshire, where human bones were excavated. (Photograph: Historic England/PA)

Mutilated skeletal remains of some medieval English villagers suggests their neighbors feared they would wake up as zombies. Or they were eating each other’s flesh. Researchers looking at 137 bones found in a pit in Wharram Percy, a deserted medieval village in northeastern England, documented “breakage, burning, and knife- and chop-marks,” around the time of death,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is one of the most ridiculous presidencies I’ve ever seen’: Larry King torches Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+