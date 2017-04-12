NASA Mars Orbiter snaps image Of Water-Carved Structures In Melas Basin
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In recent years, observations made using NASA’s Curiosity rover and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) have provided ample evidence that water once flowed on Mars’ surface. On Tuesday, the space agency released another image captured by the MRO showing layered deposits of sediments in the Melas Basin. Scientists believe that the basin, located in the red…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion