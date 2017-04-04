Quantcast

National Archives orders Trump not to delete tweets

International Business Times

04 Apr 2017 at 04:49 ET                   
Trump's new hat on desk -- via Twitter

The National Archives and Records Administration informed the White House that it is to keep every tweet sent by President Donald Trump, including those he deletes, according to a letter from the agency sent last week. The letter comes from David S. Ferriero, the head of the archives, in response to a request for information from…

