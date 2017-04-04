National Archives orders Trump not to delete tweets
The National Archives and Records Administration informed the White House that it is to keep every tweet sent by President Donald Trump, including those he deletes, according to a letter from the agency sent last week. The letter comes from David S. Ferriero, the head of the archives, in response to a request for information from…
