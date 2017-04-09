Nazi-linked group: We’re ‘really proud’ Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka wore our medal to inauguration
NBC News looks into anti-terror analyst Sebastian Gorka’s alleged membership in Hungarian Vitezi Rend organization By Stuart Winer Sebastian Gorka, left, a top aide to US President Donald Trump, seen in on inauguration day wearing the uniform and medal of Vitézi Rend, a Hungarian order of merit with ties to Nazi Germany (Fox News) Members of…
