Neil deGrasse Tyson: I’ll fly SpaceX to Mars once Elon Musk’s mom has made the round trip

David Ferguson

02 Apr 2017 at 20:24 ET                   
Neil deGrasse Tyson answers a fan's question about having sex in space. [YouTube]

In a playful “Ask Me Anything” session at Reddit.com, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson said that he’s interested in visiting Mars someday, but he has some reservations.

“Hi Neil!” said one questioner. “Just wanted to know your thoughts on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 relaunch and landing, and what do you think it means for the future of space travel? Also, would you ever consider to join a one way trip to Mars?”

“I really like Earth. So any space trip I take, I’m double checking that there’s sufficient funds for me to return,” deGrasse Tyson replied. “Also, I’m not taking that trip until Elon Musk send his Mother and brings her back alive. Then I’m good for it.”

Mashable.com pointed out that Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, might well be up to that challenge, saying, “At around 68 years old, Maye Musk has already lived a more interesting life than most, having worked as an internationally renowned model and even appearing in a Beyoncé video.”

However,Ms. Musk told Mashable last year, “I’m not moving to Mars. Frankly, it’s because they need the younger people there like engineers to create a future. They don’t need me.”

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
