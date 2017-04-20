Neil deGrasse Tyson tired of Americans denying science
Neil deGrasse Tyson is tired of people denying proven science. The renowned astrophysicist and head of the Hayden planetarium in New York City posted a video to Facebook containing “what may be the most important words I have ever spoken,” he wrote in a post Wednesday. In the video, Tyson reminisces on America’s history, saying, “We…
